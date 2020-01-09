Chris Hemsworth dona 1 milione di dollari per l’Australia
L’attore, famoso per aver interpretato Thor, è un eroe anche nella realtà. In un post ha annunciato la donazione per la lotta contro gli incendi che stanno devastando l’Australia in questi giorni.
«Ciao a tutti. Come voi, anch’io voglio sostenere la lotta contro gli incendi qui in Australia. Io e la mia famiglia contribuiremo con un milione di dollari. Spero che anche voi possiate aiutare. Ogni penny è d’aiuto, quindi qualsiasi donazione è molto apprezzata. Nella mia bio ho aggiunto i link per sostenere i pompieri e le organizzazioni umanitarie che stanno lavorando duro per dare supporto durante questo momento devastante. Sono molto grato a tutti quelli che hanno aiutato con i loro auguri e le loro donazioni. Fanno davvero la differenza, quindi scavate in profondità! Vi amo».
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.