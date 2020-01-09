giovedì, 9 Gennaio, 2020
Chris Hemsworth dona 1 milione di dollari per l’Australia

Giovanna Attruia 0 Commenti ,

L’attore, famoso per aver interpretato Thor, è un eroe anche nella realtà. In un post ha annunciato la donazione per la lotta contro gli incendi che stanno devastando l’Australia in questi giorni.

«Ciao a tutti. Come voi, anch’io voglio sostenere la lotta contro gli incendi qui in Australia. Io e la mia famiglia contribuiremo con un milione di dollari. Spero che anche voi possiate aiutare. Ogni penny è d’aiuto, quindi qualsiasi donazione è molto apprezzata. Nella mia bio ho aggiunto i link per sostenere i pompieri e le organizzazioni umanitarie che stanno lavorando duro per dare supporto durante questo momento devastante. Sono molto grato a tutti quelli che hanno aiutato con i loro auguri e le loro donazioni. Fanno davvero la differenza, quindi scavate in profondità! Vi amo».

