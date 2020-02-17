lunedì, 17 Febbraio, 2020
Ultimo:

Cultura a Colori

Quotidiano di informazione culturale

Attualità Eventi HOME Programmi Spettacolo TELEVISIONE 

Stranger Things, al via le riprese della quarta stagione

Giuseppe Secondulfo 0 Commenti ,

I Duffer Brothers, creatori della serie fenomeno ‘Stranger Things’, annunciano le riprese della quarta stagione della serie Netflix con un messaggio diffuso dallo stesso colosso streaming.
“La quarta stagione sarà la più grande e la più terrificante fino ad ora, non vediamo l’ora che tutti possano vederla” le parole dei Duffer Brothers, che hanno già richiamato l’attenzione di milioni di fans, in tutto il mondo.

Stranger Things è la serie originale Netflix creata dai Duffer Brothers e prodotta da Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. I Duffer Brothers sono produttori esecutivi della serie con Shawn Levy e Dan Cohen di 21 Laps Entertainment e Iain Paterson.

Share This:

Giuseppe Secondulfo

Mi chiamo Giuseppe Secondulfo e sono uno studente laureando in lingue e letterature straniere presso l’Università di Napoli l’Orientale. Amo scrivere di calcio, reportages, e di attualità estera di cui sono un grandissimo appassionato. Nel tempo libero amo leggere, guardare documentari sull’arte, la cucina, approfondire la conoscenza delle lingue straniere e viaggiare. Sono un appassionato, oltre che del calcio, anche di tennis e di basket.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Cultura a Colori