Stranger Things, al via le riprese della quarta stagione
I Duffer Brothers, creatori della serie fenomeno ‘Stranger Things’, annunciano le riprese della quarta stagione della serie Netflix con un messaggio diffuso dallo stesso colosso streaming.
“La quarta stagione sarà la più grande e la più terrificante fino ad ora, non vediamo l’ora che tutti possano vederla” le parole dei Duffer Brothers, che hanno già richiamato l’attenzione di milioni di fans, in tutto il mondo.
Stranger Things è la serie originale Netflix creata dai Duffer Brothers e prodotta da Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. I Duffer Brothers sono produttori esecutivi della serie con Shawn Levy e Dan Cohen di 21 Laps Entertainment e Iain Paterson.